These are the new emojis rolling out to smartphones later this year

If you’ve been wanting to say you’re exhausted while digging up a root vegetable next to a leafless tree in emojis, your wish has finally been granted.

Eight new emojis will start appearing on smartphone keyboards later this year, according to Emojipedia.

The new icons are a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a purple splatter, a root vegetable, a leafless tree, a harp, a shovel and a flag for the remote island of Sark.

The most anticipated emoji out of the bunch is the face with bags under the eyes, receiving nearly 63% of the vote at the World Emoji Awards 2024. The splatter and shovel came in second and third place, respectively.

The Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that oversees global emoji standards, recently posted the approved new emoji lineup. A sample image was released earlier this year.

There are now a total of 3,790 emojis recommended by the organization for general use across our digital devices.

Androids and iPhones have their own emoji keyboards that incorporate new designs from the Unicode Consortium, sometimes with a different spin.