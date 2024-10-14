Thursday's full moon will mark brightest supermoon of 2024

October’s full moon marks the third of four so-called “supermoons” in a row as the moon appears brighter and larger than usual.

The full moon occurs Thursday morning in the U.S.

A supermoon is defined as a new or full moon that is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. October’s supermoon will be the brightest of all full moons in 2024, according to NASA.

Why do we get supermoons?

The moon’s orbit around Earth is somewhat irregular and elliptical. The distance between the Earth and moon varies. The moon isat perigee, meaning it is on a relatively close approach to Earth. On Thursday, the moon will be about 222,000 miles from the Earth.

When the moon is at apogee, it can be over 253,000 miles away.

The October supermoon is just slightly closer than September’s, and will largely look similar.

NASA says that supermoons during the full moon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest full moon of the year.

Thursday’s full moon also a hunter moon

Since full moons are spread out once per month, each month’s moon is given its own special name. The October full moon is considered a “hunter’s moon.”

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon following the September “harvest moon” indicates it is time to hunt for the winter as the leaves fall.