Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

NASA launches mission to Jupiter's moon

The goal of the mission is to determine the thickness of Europa's icy shell and how it interacts with the ocean below.
The goal of the mission is to determine the thickness of Europa's icy shell and how it interacts with the ocean below. (Scripps News)
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with a NASA spacecraft bound for Jupiter lifts off.
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft over the moon, Europa, with Jupiter at background left.
Posted
and last updated

NASA launched a mission to Jupiter's moon Europa on Monday.

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with a NASA spacecraft, the Europa Clipper, took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA says it will travel 1.8 billion miles to reach Jupiter by April 2030.

Once in Jupiter's orbit, the spacecraft will conduct nearly 50 flybys of Europa, which scientists say has evidence of the ingredients for life.

"All the science instruments will operate simultaneously on every flyby, and scientists will then layer the data together to paint a full picture of Europa," NASA says.

RELATED STORY | NASA says astronauts stuck in space will not return home on trouble-plagued Boeing capsule

The goal of the mission is to determine the thickness of Europa's icy shell and how it interacts with the ocean below.

Europa Clipper reportedly won't be searching for life, but it could provide more evidence that there are "ingredients necessary for life to exist."

Spanning more than 100 feet, NASA’s Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft the agency has ever built for a planetary mission, the agency says.

The Associated Press reports that this mission costs $5.2 billion.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
Watch Scripps News now promo

Watch Scripps News
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app