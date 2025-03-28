Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

These cities will have the best view of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday

Yes, this is an occasion where you will need protective eyewear to view it.
Partial solar eclipse
Aubrey Gemignani/NASA
A partial solar eclipse is seen as the Sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse on June 10, 2021, at Lewes Beach in Delaware.
Partial solar eclipse
Posted

Get ready for a partial solar eclipse this weekend. The moon will pass in front of the Sun on March 29, partially blocking it and casting shadows on the northern hemisphere, NASA said.

Yes, this is an occasion where you will need protective eyewear to view it.

This won't be a total solar eclipse because the central part of the moon's shadow will miss Earth, so it won't completely block the sun.

RELATED STORY | 'Frothy,' cosmic tornado captured in new images from NASA's Webb telescope

Gazers all over the world will be able to see the spectacular sight.

NASA said the partial solar eclipse will already be in progress during sunrise for much of the Americas, but in western Europe and northwestern Africa, the eclipse will begin in the mid- to late morning.

For eastern Europe and northern Asia, most or all of the eclipse will occur in the afternoon or early evening, NASA said.

The northeastern U.S. will have some of the best views of the partial solar eclipse. In Portland, Maine the phenomenon will begin at 6:27 a.m. ET and end around 7:10 a.m. ET.

For Bostonians, it will begin at 6:31 a.m. ET and end at 7:07 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app