These cities will have the best view of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday

Get ready for a partial solar eclipse this weekend. The moon will pass in front of the Sun on March 29, partially blocking it and casting shadows on the northern hemisphere, NASA said.

Yes, this is an occasion where you will need protective eyewear to view it.

This won't be a total solar eclipse because the central part of the moon's shadow will miss Earth, so it won't completely block the sun.

RELATED STORY | 'Frothy,' cosmic tornado captured in new images from NASA's Webb telescope

Gazers all over the world will be able to see the spectacular sight.

NASA said the partial solar eclipse will already be in progress during sunrise for much of the Americas, but in western Europe and northwestern Africa, the eclipse will begin in the mid- to late morning.

For eastern Europe and northern Asia, most or all of the eclipse will occur in the afternoon or early evening, NASA said.

The northeastern U.S. will have some of the best views of the partial solar eclipse. In Portland, Maine the phenomenon will begin at 6:27 a.m. ET and end around 7:10 a.m. ET.

For Bostonians, it will begin at 6:31 a.m. ET and end at 7:07 a.m. ET.