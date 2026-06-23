Strawberry Moon will soon sweeten up June's night sky

June's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will soon rise and sweeten up the night sky.

The Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of the summer, will peak on Monday, June 29.

Although the name implies the moon may have a pink or reddish hue, it actually got its name from the berries that ripen in North America this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

ICYMI | Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump after going public

The origin of the name has ties to Native American Algonquian, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota tribes.

Less popular names for June's full moon include Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe), Green Corn Moon (Cherokee) and Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki), Birth Moon (Tlinglet) and Egg Laying Moon or Hatching Moon (Cree), according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The next full moon will occur in July, called the Buck Moon.