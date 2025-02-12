Rare 'Einstein Ring' spotted around a nearby galaxy for the first time

A Euclid space telescope has spotted a rare halo of bright light known as an "Einstein ring" in a galaxy not so far, far away.

The ring was seen around a galaxy known as NGC 6505 which is 590 million light-years away, according to the European Space Agency.

It's the first time the ring of light encircling NGC 6505 has been detected, scientists said, although the galaxy itself has been studied before.

An Einstein Ring, named as a nod to Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, is light from a galaxy that bends in a way to encircle a closer object, NASA explained.

The first known Einstein Ring was discovered in 1987, but it's still not known just how many exist in the universe, NASA said.

The European Space Agency's Euclid spacecraft is currently on a six-year mission to explore the dark universe, which blasted off in 2023.

Meanwhile, NASA's Curiosity rover sent back images of twilight clouds from Mars.

The clouds produce iridescent colors because they are made of carbon dioxide ice, according to NASA.