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NASA orders astronauts to take shelter after new leak aboard the ISS

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said.
Space Station
Roscosmos State Space Corporation
FILE - This photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station from a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking on March 30, 2022.
Space Station
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NASA on Friday ordered astronauts to take shelter after a fresh leak was detected aboard the International Space Station.

The five astronauts moved into the SpaceX capsule that is docked at the station while cosmonauts worked to fix the leak, which is on the Russian side of the orbiting laboratory.

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The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said via X.

That part of the space station has suffered from cracks and leaks over the years. NASA said Roscosmos decided to do a more extensive repair after fresh leaks were found.

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The space agencies have been working to determine the cause of the cracks.

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