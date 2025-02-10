TikTok banned? Here’s how users can still download the app

TikTok has introduced a workaround for Android users who want to install the app on their phones.

The app was removed from Google Play and the App Store in January after a law banning TikTok in the U.S. went into effect.

However, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying enforcement of the law for 75 days. The delay allows his administration to determine a course of action that protects U.S. national security while avoiding a complete shutdown of TikTok.

On Friday, TikTok announced that it had created an Android Package Kit (APK), enabling users to download the app directly from its website.

"Keep in mind that you'll be downloading the latest version of the app," TikTok states on its website. "Any future updates will be available from www.tiktok.com/download or Google Play once service is restored."

TikTok also offers a workaround for Apple users who want to install the app on their devices.

In April of last year, Congress passed a bipartisan law requiring TikTok to either divest from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sell the platform to a U.S.-owned company or face a shutdown by Jan. 19. Lawmakers cited security concerns over whether the Chinese government could compel ByteDance to share user data or manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

