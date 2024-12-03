Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez becomes first Bluesky user to reach 1M followers

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) became the first user on the social media platform Bluesky to reach a million followers.

The milestone moment happened on Monday,according to the tech industry news outlet Engadget. Ocasio-Cortez has had an account on the once-exclusive platform since April 2023.

Bluesky, a rival to X created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, became open for anyone to use at the start of 2024 and has reportedly seen a spike a users since the presidential election in November.

RELATED STORY | 1 in 5 Americans get their news from social media influencers, study says

While Ocasio-Cortez has the most followers for an individual, Bluesky's own account on its platform has the most overall with 17 million followers.

Behind the congresswoman in popularity on the app is "Star Trek" actor George Takei with about 863,000 followers and "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill who has over 797,000 followers.

Bluesky claims it's different from other social media platforms because it's open-source, meaning there is no centralized control or “black box algorithm.”