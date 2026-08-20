EPA will loosen summertime fuel emissions rules to increase the US gas supply

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it will change its rules around the sale of E10-blend fuel, in a bid to increase the U.S. fuel supply.

E10 is gasoline which has been blended with up to 10% ethanol. During summer months, it is typically sold in a blend that is designed to minimize the emission of ozone or smog, which can affect air quality and associated health problems. The heat and bright sun of the summer causes more chemical reactions that lead to the creation of low-level ozone, particularly in areas with thin air like Salt Lake City and the Denver metro area.

The waivers announced on Thursday will allow changes to the blend earlier than they would usually take place during the year.

This is expected to increase the total amount of available gasoline in the U.S., and help lower the cost of gas. But it may also increase smog emissions.

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The EPA says the administration has decided the change is "in the public interest."

“President Trump has prioritized ensuring American families have affordable gasoline and energy. Throughout this administration, EPA has taken decisive action like issuing RVP waivers to provide relief at the pump and fortify our gasoline supply chain,”EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement. “Today, we continue this work with our federal partners to increase supply and lower gas prices for all Americans."

The EPA's announcement does not mention any potential air pollution or health effects.