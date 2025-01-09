Watch Now
Science and TechCES 2025

Actions

War puts Ukraine at the forefront of modern drone technology

Ukrainian drone manufacturers at CES 2025 hope to supplant industry-leading Chinese companies as the go-to source for drone hardware and components.
Ukrainian drone manufacturers highlight their new and innovative products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. (Scripps News)
A drone manufactured by a Ukrainian company is on display at the CES 2025 technology conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Posted

At the annual CES consumer electronics conference in Las Vegas, Ukraine is showcasing its advanced drone technologies at a dedicated pavilion, highlighting innovations refined during the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukrainian companies aim to become global leaders in drone manufacturing, offering components for both military and civilian use, including hobbyist kits.

RELATED STORY | Dogfighting drones open a new chapter in Ukraine's aerial war against Russia

With extensive experience in drone combat, Ukraine is already supplying technologies to the U.S. military and positioning itself as a trusted alternative to industry-leading Chinese producers.

Representatives are using CES 2025 to connect with investors and global tech leaders, aiming to expand their reach and influence.

"Our objective and our task is to bring Ukrainian innovations to a global stage," said Valerii Lakovenko, founder of DroneUA.

RELATED STORY | Cool but practical new technology on display at CES 2025

Some of the big drones Ukraine has developed for dropping bombs on Russians can also be used for commercial functions as well. And because China is the leading producer of drones, and Western countries are suspicious of their intentions with the technology, Ukrainian companies are hoping to supplant Chinese ones as the go-to source for components and hardware for military purposes, as well as civilian use.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app