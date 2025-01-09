War puts Ukraine at the forefront of modern drone technology

At the annual CES consumer electronics conference in Las Vegas, Ukraine is showcasing its advanced drone technologies at a dedicated pavilion, highlighting innovations refined during the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukrainian companies aim to become global leaders in drone manufacturing, offering components for both military and civilian use, including hobbyist kits.

With extensive experience in drone combat, Ukraine is already supplying technologies to the U.S. military and positioning itself as a trusted alternative to industry-leading Chinese producers.

Representatives are using CES 2025 to connect with investors and global tech leaders, aiming to expand their reach and influence.

"Our objective and our task is to bring Ukrainian innovations to a global stage," said Valerii Lakovenko, founder of DroneUA.

