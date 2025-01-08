Cool but practical new technology on display at CES 2025

From home appliances that do your chores to electronic pet doors that know when they go in or out of the house, a wide range of new gadgets and technology is on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Thousands of spectators have turned out for the annual convention to get a glimpse of some of the latest developments in tech, and Scripps News is on the ground all week long checking out some of the cool new products.

We start with Brisk It, the appropriately named smart grill that adheres to the concept of set it and forget it.

"You can use this to create a cooking program with all of your own preferences," explained Sam Ferguson, product manager at Brisk It.

RELATED STORY | Driverless robotaxis set to hit the roads in these US cities in 2025

Ferguson told Scripps News that he had a tendency of overcooking meats until they were burned and rubbery rather than tender and juicy. So he decided to help create the AI-powered technology to fix that, and showed us how it works.

"I want to smoke pork ribs for 20 people using a spicy marinade and I want them ready in seven hours," Ferguson told the device.

All he needs to do is tell his grill a few instructions and wait for the recipe he needs to pop up on a screen. From there, he'll just need to get the ingredients prepared and throw it on the grill. The rest is taken care of.

For those less interested in cooking and more intrigued by the idea of spoiling their pets, there's Pawport, the smart pet door that opens and closes based off a sensor your furry friend wears like a collar.

Martin Diamond, founder and CEO of Pawport, came up with the concept when he found himself blocking his doggy door with chairs so his dogs couldn't leave in the middle of the night.

Now the door tells him which pet has gone in and out, when they've gone in and out, and it can lock based on a curfew setting tailored to your liking. It's also bulletproof, just in case you were wondering.

RELATED STORY | High-tech boxing is part of demand for fitness products at CES

Another pet product Scripps News saw on display was the Purobot Ultra, an AI-powered automatic cat litter box. It won't just clean your cat's litter, but also analyzes its contents to tell you about your cat's health.

And that's what you get at CES: a whole bunch of cool gizmos and gadgets — some you might use and others you might not.

The Saros Z70, for example, is like an electronic vacuum on steroids. It still cleans, but does so while mapping the layout of your home and sorting items it finds in improper locations. Let's say your kid drops a toy on the floor and forgets to put it away. The Saros Z70 will pick it up with a robotic arm and take it back to where it belongs.

Then there's also the self-sustaining Gardyn that uses AI to do everything so you can grow vegetables in weeks. The only thing you need to do is simply add water.

From gadgets that help secure your home to drones that even police your property from the outside, there's no shortage of cool, new technology on display at CES 2025.

The annual convention kicked off Tuesday and will run all the way through Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, and Scripps News will continue exploring some of the products on display and sharing them with you.

Head over to our CES 2025 page for more.