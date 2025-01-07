High-tech boxing is part of demand for fitness products at CES

CES kicked off in Las Vegas on Tuesday with hundreds of vendors showcasing their high-tech products.

This year, products that help people get into shape are a big draw. One of those products is Fight Camp.

Users wear wraps that are equipped with sensors around their hands. Once they put the boxing gloves on, they can hit the punching bag to measure the strength and frequency of their hits throughout the workout.

RELATED STORY | From robots to virtual makeup, here's what to expect at CES

"The cool thing about Fight Camp is that we actually work with mostly beginners, a lot of stay-at-home moms or people that just maybe are intimidated to go to the gym," said Jessica Evans, lead trainer for Fight Camp.

Scripps News' Jason Bellini went head-to-head with Evans in a short workout. Watch the video to see how he fared.