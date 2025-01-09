Rideable luggage, motorized surfboards, and more on display at CES 2025

You don't attend the CES conference in Las Vegas to see technological breakthroughs. But you will see imaginative advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, electric motors, batteries, and more.

Through football field after football field of new tech on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Scripps News' Jason Bellini is on a mission to see everything — one booth at a time. And as silly as some things may look, everything has a purpose.

Luggage that carries you, for example, is just one of the new products catching conference-goers eyes. And whether the people who have the confidence to ride them at a tech conference would also do so at an airport — that remains an open question.

With the addition of batteries and motors, decades-old recreational objects like the surfboard have potentially birthed an entirely new sport. Riding one, Bellini is told, feels like snowboarding.

Meanwhile, precise robotic arms that are typically used in manufacturing are finding new functionalities in the realm of amusement, including one that can draw a quick sketch of a photo you provide.

While many of the products on display at CES aren't necessarily new technology, they are finding new ways of getting it into products that are accessible to consumers. That includes things like a robotic exoskeleton that can be worn to help protect people's backs when lifting or moving heavy items.

These are just a few of the products on display at CES 2025. The annual convention kicked off Tuesday and will run all the way through Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, and Scripps News will continue exploring and sharing some of the cool, new advancements with you.

