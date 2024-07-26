New OpenAI search engine, powered by artificial intelligence, could compete with Google

OpenAI could soon take on Google as it prepares to roll out a search engine powered by artificial intelligence. SearchGPT is the latest effort from the tech company.

It promises to merge AI and real-time information while relying on what are described as clear and relevant sources, a major criticism from when Google rolled out AI features months ago but quickly backpedaled after it was found to provide false info.

OpenAI said the search will help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches. In a press release by OpenAI, the company claims to have the backing of several major publishers, including The Atlantic.

“AI search is going to become one of the key ways that people navigate the internet, and it's crucial, in these early days, that the technology is built in a way that values, respects, and protects journalism and publishers. We look forward to partnering with OpenAI in the process, and creating a new way for readers to discover The Atlantic," Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, said in a press release.

OpenAI said it is currently testing a prototype of the SearchGPT. There is a waitlist for those interested in joining the platform. No release date has been announced for the service.