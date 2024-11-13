Apple's latest feature can help airlines find your lost luggage

Apple has launched a new feature that it said can help users find lost luggage and other items.

"Share Item Location" will be an option found in Apple users' "Find My" app, securely sharing the location of an AirTag or network accessory with third parties such as airlines.

The feature will generate a link to the item's location that can be shared from an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Recipients of the link will be taken to a website that will show the live location of the item on an interactive map.

The new service will be integrated into the customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags with 15 carriers, Apple said, but more airlines will be added over time.

Apple said it has worked directly with the airlines to put safety systems in place, and access to each link will be limited to a small number of people. Recipients will also be required to authenticate in order to view the link through either their Apple Account or partner email address.

“Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, in a statement. “The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

The service was tested worldwide and will be available soon to all users in a new software update.