Gracie the giraffe has been found safe after escaping a Texas ranch

An escaped giraffe has been rescued after going missing for weeks from a ranch in rural Texas.

The giraffe, named Gracie, was found "fat and happy," roaming just four miles from the ranch, according to the local sheriff's office.

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Gracie escaped about two weeks ago from Cedar Hollow Ranch, which is located in Texas Hill Country west of San Antonio. She got loose after bypassing a gate on the ranch while grazing.

The Real County Animal Rescue Shelter said Gracie had been spotted on a game camera west of Leakey.

Cedar Hollow Ranch manager Vic Jones told MySA that Gracie's escape triggered an intense search including the use of helicopters.

Search efforts were complicated because of the need to obtain permission to look on other ranchers’ property. The rural county is also sparsely populated and thickly wooded.