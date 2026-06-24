Wanted: Missing giraffe on the loose in Texas

People in Texas are being asked to be on the lookout for something unusual: a missing giraffe.

Gracie escaped about two weeks ago from Cedar Hollow Ranch, which is located in Texas Hill Country west of San Antonio.

The Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter said Gracie was last seen on a game camera west of Leakey.

Cedar Hollow Ranch manager Vic Jones told MySA that helicopters have been used in the search, but efforts have been complicated because they need permission to look on other ranchers’ property.

Jones believes Gracie is somewhere in the rough terrain surrounding Leakey. He told MySA that he's seen images of Gracie on game cameras, and she appears healthy.

“There’s a lot of food out there for her to eat. There’s plenty of water,” Jones told MySA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vic Jones at 830-279-5822 or the Real County Sheriff’s Office at 830-232-5201. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.