25 monkeys that escaped research lab safely recovered, but 18 still on the loose

More than half of the monkeys that escaped a South Carolina research facility last week have been found, but 18 are still on the loose.

The Yemassee Police Department said 25 of the rhesus macaque primates that got loose from the Alpha Genesis facility on Castle Hall Road in Yemassee have been safely recovered.

“Veterinarians have been diligently conducting thorough wellness exams throughout the day. Initial reports from the veterinary team indicate that all recovered animals are in good health,” YPD said in its latest update on Facebook.

Police said a sizable group of monkeys remains along the facility’s fence line and are resting on the trees that border the property.

The Alpha Genesis team's efforts to capture them will continue until all monkeys are recovered safely. Additional traps baited with food have been set up, and thermal imaging had also been used to help locate the monkeys.

RELATED STORY | More than 40 monkeys escape research facility in South Carolina

A total of 43 monkeys escaped the facility last week when an employee did not fully lock the door after feeding and checking on them, officials said.

Police said the primates are very young females that weigh about 6 to 7 pounds and have not been used in any testing due to their age and size.

Officials are urging the public not to use drones in the area so as to not alarm the monkeys.

“We must emphasize the importance of avoiding the use of drones in the vicinity. The presence of drones not only frightens the animals but also elevates their stress levels,” YPD said. “A drone that flew over the area yesterday caused a disturbance spooking the animals, further complicating efforts to facilitate their safe return.”

Anyone who spots one of the monkeys is asked to call 911 immediately. They should not approach any of the animals.

RELATED STORY | 1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab