More than 40 monkeys escape research facility in South Carolina

More than 40 monkeys are on the loose after escaping a research facility in South Carolina.

The Yemassee Police Department said 43 rhesus macaque primates escaped the Alpha Genesis facility on Castle Hall Road in Yemassee.

Police said traps have been set up in the surrounding area to help capture the monkeys safely. They are also using thermal imaging cameras to assist in their search.

Law enforcement warned nearby residents to ensure their homes are closed up, but stressed that there is no health risk associated with the animals.

“Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows securely closed to prevent the primates from entering homes,” the Yemassee Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Yemassee police said they are working with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, in addition to state and wildlife officials to ensure the incident is handled “effectively and humanely.”

Anyone who spots one of the monkeys is asked to call 911 immediately. They should not approach any of the animals.