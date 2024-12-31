Why January might be one of the busiest months ever for US politics

New Year's Eve may be about the parties and New Year's Day about football, but the rest of January is very much about American politics, with historic and likely controversial announcements about to take place.

The consequential events begin later this week when the new Congress is sworn in and an election for speaker of the House takes place. While Current Speaker Mike Johnson is favored, it could be controversial again with such a narrow Republican majority.

Next week, the Electoral College is certified, a somber day in Washington following the events of four years ago. Former President Jimmy Carter will lie in state at the Capitol and his state funeral will take place as well.

On January 10 the Supreme Court will hear arguments involving TikTok, the social media app set to be banned on the Jan. 19. Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 with tens of thousands of Americans from around the country expected to travel to Washington for the celebration.

Over the month of January, we will get some confirmation hearings for Trump's most controversial cabinet picks, and it's possible President Joe Biden issues controversial final actions including the possibility of additional pardons.

By the end of January, the first actions of the second term of President Trump will dominate American politics, including potential action on the border and immigration.