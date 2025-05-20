Why are Trump and Springsteen feuding?

President Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen appear to be locked in a bitter feud, but how did it start?

Springsteen has long supported Democratic causes. He campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, which Trump ultimately won.

However, it was comments made last week during a concert in the United Kingdom that drew renewed attention.

Springsteen told the crowd, "The America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

The "Born in the U.S.A." singer didn’t stop there, making several additional comments criticizing the Trump administration’s policies.

"We're abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedoms," Springsteen claimed. "They're defunding American universities that won't bow down to their ideological demands."

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social that he has never liked Springsteen or his music.

"This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!" President Trump said.

The Associated Press reported that on Monday, Trump said Springsteen and other celebrities who campaigned on behalf of Harris should be investigated to determine whether their appearances constituted illegal campaign donations.