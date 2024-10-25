Harris touts celebrity endorsements as Trump says he would fire Jack Smith

A slew of celebrities showed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally near Atlanta Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama stumped for Harris again Thursday night, along with Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.

Ahead of her trip to Georgia, Harris touted new endorsements from Republicans, including former Michigan congressman Fred Upton and the mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sean Riley.

"And they are weighing in courageously, in many cases, in support of what we need to have, which is a president of the United States who understands the obligation to uphold the Constitution of the United States," Harris said.

Former President Donald Trump targeted Western swing states Thursday, holding rallies in Arizona and Las Vegas.

Earlier, he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt he would fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if he's elected.

"We got immunity at the Supreme Court," Trump said. "It's so easy. I would fire him within two seconds."

A new Scripps News/Ipsos poll finds most Americans expect there will be some violence following the election. Overall, 62% of respondents, including 70% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans, say violence related to the election is "somewhat or very likely."

Still, a majority of Americans say they will accept the results of the election, even if their preferred candidate loses.