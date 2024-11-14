What to expect from Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency

There are still many questions surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which is set to be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to Trump’s proposal, Musk and Ramaswamy would not hold official government positions. Instead, the department would operate independently of the federal government, advising the White House and the Office of Management and Budget on potential reforms.

On the campaign trail, Musk expressed interest in transforming government operations and eliminating certain agencies.

“We should have fewer agencies,” he said at one point.

Ramaswamy, who launched an unsuccessful bid for president, has also argued that the federal government is overrun by bureaucracy. During his campaign, he advocated for reducing the size of the federal government by up to 75%.

Last year, he outlined his approach to dismantling the Department of Education.

“We will go in and shut it down, transferring certain remaining functions, like loan collections, to the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” he said.

Whether these sweeping reforms will be enacted remains uncertain. Although Republicans will control both the House and Senate next year, congressional leaders may be hesitant to pass a budget that would eliminate agencies and cut thousands of jobs.

Legal challenges to the president’s authority to dismantle federal departments are also anticipated.

In Washington, the American Federation of Government Employees union has already raised concerns.

“Americans should prepare for ‘massive cuts’ to benefits and services if the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s recommendations become law,” union leaders warned.

Trump has given Musk and Ramaswamy until the summer of 2026 to present their recommendations.

On social media, Musk responded, “It will be done much faster.”

