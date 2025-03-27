Trump withdraws his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the president said he has asked Stefanik to remain in Congress as Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and don't want to risk losing a seat to Democrats.

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat," said President Trump. "The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he will "immediately" invite Stefanik to the chamber leadership table.

"Elise's agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump's America First policies," Johnson said in a statement. "There is no doubt she would have served with distinction as our ambassador to the United Nations, but we are grateful for her willingness to sacrifice that position and remain in Congress to help us save the country."

Stefanik was first elected to her seat in 2014 after easily winning what had been a Democratic-held district in New York. Stefanik was among 247 Republicans elected to the House that year in what was a dominating midterm for the GOP.

It was not long after taking office that Stefanik found herself becoming a leader within her caucus. In 2018, she became the National Republican Congressional Committee's recruitment chair, leading the party's effort to get more women to run for congressional office.

After Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump, Cheney was ousted from GOP leadership. Stefanik then replaced her after receiving Trump's endorsement for the role.