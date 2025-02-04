Trump plans to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, halt funding for UNRWA

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council and ending future funding for UNRWA, which provides aid and services to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

The order also directs the secretary of state to evaluate international organizations, treaties, and conventions that may promote what the administration describes as “radical or anti-American sentiment.” The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will undergo a separate expedited review due to its alleged history of bias against Israel.

The administration cited allegations that some UNRWA staff members were involved in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel and that the agency’s facilities have been used by Hamas for military purposes.

Trump has taken similar actions in the past. During his first administration, he halted U.S. funding to UNRWA, withdrew from the UNHRC, and pulled the country out of UNESCO. In his 2017 speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump argued the United Nations needed reforms to effectively address issues of sovereignty, security, and global stability.

While the Biden administration later restored funding to UNRWA, it faced renewed scrutiny following reports of UNRWA staff involvement in the Oct. 7 attack. The Biden administration, however, suspended funding to the organization in 2024.

