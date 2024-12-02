Trump taps Florida sheriff Chad Chronister to lead DEA

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as the next administer of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronister, who is currently the top law enforcement officer in Hillsborough County, Florida, has worked closely with Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi. If confirmed, he will now be tasked with combating the flow of highly addictive and illegal drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.

"For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE," Trump said in a statement.

"... As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES," Trump continued. "Congratulations to Chad, his wife Nikki, and two wonderful sons!"

Chronister is a graduate of the FBI National Academy's 260th session and also has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a master's degree in criminology. He was appointed in 2017 by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott to head the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and has since been reelected twice.

Chronister called it the "honor of a lifetime" to now be nominated to lead the DEA and said he is "deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation."