Trump selects William McGinley as White House Counsel

President-elect Donald Trump has announced William "Bill" McGinley will serve as the White House Counsel in his upcoming administration.

McGinley is an attorney who served as the White House Cabinet Secretary during Trump's first term until he resigned in July of 2019.

"Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement on the appointment.

The White House Counsel leads a team of lawyers who represent the White House and advise the president in legal and political matters. The officer does not serve as a personal attorney to the president and their role is separate from the Department of Justice.

Former White House Counsels during Trump's first term in office include Don McGahn, Emmet Flood and Pat Cipollone.

