Trump nominates Linda McMahon for secretary of education

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon for secretary of education.

McMahon is the former head of the Small Business Administration, which she ran during Trump's first term as president.

McMahon was previously the president and CEO of Titan Sports, a wrestling entertainment company she founded with her husband Vince McMahon.

Linda McMahon ran for United States Senate in Connecticut as a Republican in 2009, and was Republican nominee for a second Senate race in 2012. She lost both races, first to Democrat Richard Blumenthal and then to Democrat Chris Murphy.

"Linda will use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both education and business, to empower the next generation of American students and workers, and make America number one in education in the world," Trump said in a statement on the nomination. "We will send education back to the states, and Linda will spearhead that effort."

McMahon's nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

