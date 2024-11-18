Watch Now
Trump nominates former Rep. and current Fox host Sean Duffy for Secretary of Transportation

Duffy was a Representative for Wisconsin in the U.S. House who now co-hosts a Fox Business show. His nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Wisconsin representative and current Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy to serve as Secretary of Transportation.

"During his time in Congress, Sean was a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference, advocating for fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and rural development. Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota history," Trump said in a statement on the nomination Monday.

Duffy first served in public office as the Ashland County District Attorney in 2002.

In 2010 he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District, where he remained in office until 2019. He was a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and several subcommittees.

Duffy became a Fox News contributor in 2020. He is co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business and gives political analysis to other Fox properties.

In his announcement of the appointment, Trump said Duffy would focus on rebuilding transportation infrastructure, securing ports and dams and "eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers."

Duffy's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

