Trump's attorneys trying to block release of special counsel's report

Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump are attempting to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing a report about Smith's investigations into Trump. They filed the motion in a case involving codefendants Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Olivera.

Smith was appointed by the Department of Justice to handle investigations involving Trump. Smith ultimately filed charges in two federal cases against Trump.

The attorneys said they have reviewed a draft of the report and said the report contained a "one-sided narrative."

"These Defendants will irreparably suffer harm as civilian casualties of the Government's impermissible and contumacious utilization of political lawfare to include release of the unauthorized Report. The Final Report relies on materials to which Smith, as disqualified special counsel, is no longer entitled access— making his attempt to share such materials with the public highly improper," the attorneys claim.

In response, Smith said his office is working to finalize a two-volume confidential report that will be given to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The filing says one of the volumes pertains to the case involving Nauta and De Olivera, and Garland has not determined whether to release this volume.

Smith said that the volume would not be released to the public to the public before Friday at 10 a.m., if at all.

The case involves allegations that Trump, Nauta and De Olivera mishandled classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida. Although Trump formally had his charges dropped in July by Judge Eileen Cannon, Smith filed an appeal to reinstate the charges.

However, given Trump's victory in the November election, Smith said he would no longer try to reinstate the charges against Trump. The prosecution against Nauta and De Olivera has remained.

Smith is reportedly expected to resign as special counsel as Trump takes office. Trump has also stated he would fire Smith once in office.

