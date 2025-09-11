Trump to honor Charlie Kirk with posthumous Medal of Freedom after fatal shooting

At a memorial honoring the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, President Donald Trump announced that he will award conservative activist Charlie Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The announcement comes one day after the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot on a Utah campus. Trump has not officially awarded the Medal of Freedom to anyone yet in his second term, but he had previously said he would give one to political ally and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd," Trump said.

RELATED STORY | Gun used to kill Charlie Kirk found in wooded area; Trump blames 'radical left'

Speaking at the same event, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also paid tribute to Kirk.

"The life, example, and even death of Christ follower and American patriot Charlie Kirk give me hope. Sheer courage. No matter the arena. Charlie, we love you. We know that you have heard the Lord's words. Well done, good and faithful servant. Full heart. Clear eyes. Like those on 9/11, he will never be forgotten," he said.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting of Kirk. Trump said Kirk's death was the consequence of the left's rhetoric. Officials said they "believe this was a targeted attack."

"Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives," Trump said. "Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died."

Trump had spoken at Turning Point USA events, and Kirk was seen as a key voice in the 2024 election, helping Republicans perform better among young men compared to past elections.

Vice President JD Vance, who had been scheduled to appear in New York City on Thursday for a 9/11 commemoration, will instead travel to Utah to pay tribute to Kirk.

