Trump doubles down on support for Hegseth amid contentious nomination process

Former President Donald Trump publicly expressed his support for Pete Hegseth as his nomination for secretary of the Department of Defense faces tough questions.

"He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that," Trump said on Truth Social Friday morning.

Hegseth has been on Capitol Hill this week meeting with senators and trying to secure enough votes to be confirmed as the next secretary of defense.

On Thursday, he met with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a former combat veteran, who said she hasn't decided on how she will vote.

The former Fox News contributor has come under fire for allegations of sexual assault, misogyny and drinking on the job. Hegseth has said the allegations are false and part of a smear campaign to block his nomination.

"This will not be a process tried in the media," he told reporters on Thursday, noting he will answer questions from senators.

While Trump publicly expressed his support for Hegseth on Friday, he did not address reports that his transition team is also looking at alternatives.

The Associated Press reported this week that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be tapped for the job should Hegseth be unable to get the votes needed to be confirmed. Hegseth can only afford to lose about three Republican votes due to the GOP's slim majority in the Senate come 2025.

