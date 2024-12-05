Hegseth returns to Capitol Hill as he vows to fight for top Pentagon job

Pete Hegseth is vowing to fight for his nomination to lead the Department of Defense amid allegations of heavy drinking, misogyny and sexual assault.

Hegseth returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday to speak with senators whose votes he will need to be confirmed.

Speaking about those meetings on the "Megyn Kelly Show" Wednesday, Hegseth said they "have been great."

However, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, told Scripps News that he has spoken with between five and 10 Republicans who oppose Hegseth's nomination. Hegseth can only afford to lose about three Republican votes because of the narrow margin GOP will hold in the Senate in 2025.

Hegseth has denied reports of drinking on the job while serving as the president of the nonprofit Concerned Veterans for America. He also told Kelly that he would not drink if he became the secretary of Defense.

"This is the biggest deployment of my life, and there won't be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I'm doing it," he said.

Hegseth has said he still has the backing of President-elect Donald Trump who famously does not drink alcohol. However, The Associated Press reports that Trump's team is looking at alternatives should Hegseth fail to secure the votes needed to be confirmed. One of those individuals in the running could be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In addition to executive experience, DeSantis joined the Navy in 2004 and achieved the rank of lieutenant commander.