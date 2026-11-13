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Trump approval hits second-term low as majority disapprove on key issues

Trump's approval rating has fallen to a second-term low of 32%, as a new poll shows widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of key issues.
Trump's approval rating has fallen to a second-term low of 32%, as a new poll shows widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of key issues.
Trump approval hits second-term low as majority disapprove on key issues
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President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to a new second-term low of 32%, down from 33% in August.

An Economist-YouGov poll also shows a majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of several issues, including the economy, foreign policy, crime and government spending.

RELATED STORY | Trump’s memorial arch wins key approval, then judge blocks construction

A majority also say Trump is using the presidency for personal gain.

The poll found 66% of respondents said the country is headed in the wrong direction, compared with 21% who said it is headed in the right direction.

The same poll found 40% said they would be inclined to vote in a Democratic primary, compared with 31% who said they would participate in the Republican nominating contest.

The poll also suggested Democrats could carry their momentum from the 2026 midterm elections into the 2028 presidential election. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they would probably or definitely vote for a Democrat for president, while 32% said the same about a Republican.

RELATED STORY | Cost of living, corruption top issues and voters deeply unhappy with Trump: Early election takeaways

The poll included mostly registered voters, but some adults not registered were also included.

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