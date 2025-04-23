Trump admin threatens to 'walk away' from peace negotiations with Ukraine, Russia

Vice President JD Vance announced Wednesday that the United States plans to leave the negotiating table unless both Ukraine and Russia agree to a peace deal.

"We've issued a very specific proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians and it's time for them to say yes, or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters. "We have engaged in an extraordinary amount of diplomacy — of on the ground work."

The vice president's comments follow Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s absence from talks in London involving officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ukraine, and the U.S.

At the White House, efforts to apply public pressure for a deal continue. President Donald Trump recently criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for making "inflammatory statements" that he believes could hinder negotiations.

Trump expressed his frustration on his Truth Social platform, stating, "the statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that! We are very close to a deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE."

Zelenskyy has maintained that Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea as Russian territory, a longstanding position. Trump countered that this recognition is not a requirement, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt adding pressure on Zelenskyy.

"In order to make a good deal, both sides have to walk away a little bit unhappy," Leavitt said. "And unfortunately, President Zelenskyy has been trying to litigate this peace negotiation in the press. And that's unacceptable to the president."

The White House has threatened to move on if it believes an agreement is unattainable after presenting a peace plan. Although no specific timeline was given, Vance remarked that the proposal aims to "freeze territorial lines" close to the current borders, meaning both sides will need to yield some territory.

"What I said is the current lines — somewhere close to them — is where you're ultimately, I think, gonna draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance explained. “It's going to have to be some territorial swaps. So I wouldn't say the exact lines, but we want the killing to stop."

Regional experts Scripps News has spoke with believe the Trump administration appears to be prioritizing a deal with Russia in their view. Notably, President Trump has not commented on Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine.

While Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week, the U.S. did not take part in those talks in London with European counterparts as well as Ukrainians — which are a continuation of talks held in Paris last week that did include Witkoff and Rubio.

However, Special Envoy to Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg did meet with the Ukrainians Wednesday. Ukraine's foreign minister called the meeting a "constructive exchange of views on the path to peace."

A Ukrainian readout from the meeting says officials reiterated that Ukraine would "defend its principled positions during the negotiations," agreeing to continue the talks.

A source familiar with Ukrainian perspectives, meanwhile, tells Scripps News that Ukraine feels it has complied with all U.S. requests during these discussions.

