White House tests lights and stage equipment ahead of UFC fight on the lawn this Sunday

A UFC fight is set to take place on the White House lawn this Sunday, with lighting tests already visible across the Washington, D.C., night sky.

A massive temporary structure — referred to as "the claw" — is already in place on the grounds. The structure, which came from Belgium, is taller than the White House itself and has drawn comparisons to imagery from the movie Contact. Lighting tests were conducted this week, with lights visible well above Washington, D.C., throughout the night sky.

The temporary stage cost $60 million to construct. The Trump administration has told some outlets that no taxpayer funding was used.

Cageside tickets are reportedly being sold for $1 million each.

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Democrats have raised concerns about the event, arguing that President Donald Trump may be selling access to specific organizations or advertisers. Several advertiser names appear on the octagon that has been set up on the grounds.

"Our 250th celebration should be about all of us. It's about the shared experience that we have as part of this wonderful country and it's not a personal triumph for an individual, Sen. Peter Welch said.

Sunday also marks Trump's 80th birthday.

Republicans who have been contacted see no issue with the event.

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