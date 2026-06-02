Trump names housing head Bill Pulte as interim director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump on Monday named Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte as interim director of National ntelligence after Tulsi Gabbard announced she was stepping down from the post.

In his current role, Pulte oversees Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks. The director of national intelligence heads the U.S. intelligence community, oversees implementation of the National Intelligence Program, and serves as principal adviser to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on matters related to national security.

Trump defended the nomination despite Pulte’s lack of counterterrorism experience.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over $10 trillion at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump said.

Trump added that Pulte will also remain director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency while serving as interim director of national intelligence.

Pulte is the grandson of William J. Pulte, the founder of what is now PulteGroup, which is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. He served on the company's board from 2016 through 2020.

Democrats claimed that Pulte abused his position as FHFA director when he criminally referred Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming they had engaged in mortgage fraud.