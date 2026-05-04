President Trump to celebrate small business owners

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a small business summit Monday afternoon, as the White House touts the impact of its economic agenda for small business owners.

The president will deliver remarks to celebrate the 2026 National Small Business Week award winners, according to a White House official, to more than 130 business owners from across the country, spanning manufacturing, food production, defense, energy and retail sectors.

“We are a nation of builders again thanks to President Trump’s historic wins for Main Street, and I’m honored to mark National Small Business Week alongside him and the job creators who fuel our local communities - particularly as America celebrates 250 years of freedom and free enterprise,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Trump is expected to highlight wins for small businesses in the administration's Working Families Tax Cuts, according to the official.

RELATED STORY | Small Business Administrator says Americans will soon feel relief as Iran war rattles prices

The tax cut policy, part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law last year, and one of Trump’s signature tax policies, made the small business tax deduction permanent, allowed expensing for new factories, improvements and research and development, cut taxes on tips and overtimes and increased the child tax credit.

The official said the president will highlight preserving the 199a 20% small business deductions, allowing 100% expensing for factory improvements and news factories, preventing the death tax from hitting two million family owned farms and saving workers up to $1,750 per year through no tax on tips and overtime.

“By rapidly delivering on the America First agenda, President Trump cut taxes and regulations, restored fair trade and public safety, and shut down the Green New Scam, fraud, DEI, and open border policies that threatened our economic stability during the last Administration. Our nation’s 36 million small businesses now have the confidence to hire, reinvest and expand, unleashing an historic era of sustained growth. America is open for business again,” said Loeffler.

More than six million tax filers claimed no tax on tips deductions, more than 25 million no tax on overtime and it reduced taxes by nearly $7,000 for around 12 million small business owners, according to the Treasury Department. The tax policy was expected to keep 26 million small businesses from seeing a tax rate more than double and generate $750 million in economic growth according to the official.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | What President Trump’s spending and tax bill means for tipped workers

Small business owners featured Monday are expected to include the National Business Person of the Year Award winner, Mark Lamoncha, who has led Humtown products for more than 40 years, which provides 3D sand printing.

Others to be highlighted are also expected to include Rick Harrison, the owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and star of the History Channel’s Pawn Stars; co-founders of Allegiance Flag Supply, Wes Lyon, Katie Lyon and Max Berry, who started their company with less than $5,000 in personal savings out of a garage; Dean Bertram who owns Innovative Foam, Inc. out of Minnesota; Joe Pearce, who has appeared on various food shows and owns Slaps BBQ; Josiah Martin, a fourth generation owner of Martin’s Handmade Pretzels in New York; co-founders of Liberty Tabletop Matthew Roberts and Gregory Owens; and Ian Hood, who founded Buffalo Jackson Trading Co.