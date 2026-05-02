Another detainee has died in ICE custody, DHS says

Another person detained by ICE has died in the agency's custody, according to reports released by the Department of Homeland Security and private prison company CoreCivic.

33-year-old Denny Adan Gonzalez is believed to have died from suicide, DHS reports. He was being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, where staff found him unresponsive on Tuesday, April 28.

"On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 10:26 PM, a staff member at the Stewart Detention Center (SDC) called a medical emergency after finding an unresponsive individual inside of his living area," facility owner CoreCivic said in a statement. "Responding medical staff quickly arrived and began lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical services (EMS) to respond to the facility. EMS arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, but the individual was pronounced deceased before being transported from the facility. We are deeply saddened by and take very seriously the passing of any individual in our care."

The Department of Homeland Security released more details about Gonzalez on Friday.

"Denny Adan Gonzalez, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Cuba, arrested for assault on a female and domestic violence, died April 28 at the Stewart Detention Center while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The suspected cause of death is suicide, but the official cause remains under investigation," read an ICE statement.

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There have been at least 15 other deaths in ICE custody since the beginning of the year.

Scripps News' Ice Inc. investigation has revealed details of several of those deaths, as well as the funding, companies and conditions involved in DHS' detention efforts.