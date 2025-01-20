Biden issues preemptive pardons for his siblings in his last hour in office

In his final hour in office, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of his family stating he doesn’t believe “unrelenting attacks and threats” against them will end after he leaves the White House.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics,” Biden wrote. “But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

The pardons were issued for James B. Biden (President Biden’s brother), Sara Jones Biden (President Biden’s sister-in-law), Valerie Biden Owens (President Biden’s sister), John T. Owens (President Biden’s brother-in-law), and Francis W. Biden (President Biden’s youngest brother).

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances,” Biden wrote.

Earlier in the day, Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration.

Biden has set the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued. He’s not the first to consider preemptive pardons.

Biden was largely criticized for issuing a pardon for his son, Hunter, months after he pleaded guilty to federal tax charges and was found guilty in a separate firearms case.

