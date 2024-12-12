Biden commutes 1,500 sentences in largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history

President Joe Biden announced clemency for close to 1,500 U.S. citizens Thursday, commuting the sentences of people placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and fully pardoning 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes.

Those who had their sentences commuted have already served at least one year of home confinement under rules set forth in the CARES Act.

"As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses," President Biden said in a statement on the measure.

The move is the latest and one of the most significant from President Biden in his exercise of pardon power. In 2022, he pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. In June of 2024, the administration announced it would pardon potentially thousands of U.S. veterans who were convicted under old military rules that prohibited gay sex.

President Biden indicated he may continue with pardon and clemency actions before the end of his term, potentially in the next few weeks.

"My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," President Biden's statement on Thursday read.

