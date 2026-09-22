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GOP senator calls for subpoena of Trump Jr. over oligarch-funded wedding report

Sen. John Curtis of Utah says Republicans should apply the same scrutiny to Trump's family that they applied to Hunter Biden.
Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah wants Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed over a report a Russian oligarch funded his wedding.
GOP senator calls for subpoena of Trump Jr. over oligarch-funded wedding report
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Sen. John Curtis of Utah says Republicans should apply the same scrutiny to Trump's family that they applied to Hunter Biden.

Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah is calling on his colleagues to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over a report that a Russian oligarch partially funded Donald Trump Jr.'s recent wedding.

RELATED STORY | DOJ announces criminal charges against sanctioned Russian oligarchs

Curtis, who is not up for re-election, is also calling for Hunter Biden to be questioned over personal and business dealings.

Curtis wrote on social media Tuesday morning:

:A toaster is a wedding gift," he wrote. "A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships. We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now."

Curtis is among at least one Republican voicing frustration over the matter, as Democrats have also expressed concern.

RELATED STORY | House approves sweeping Russia sanctions bill, sending it to Trump

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