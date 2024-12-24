Former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after being treated for the flu, aide says

Former President Bill Clinton is seemingly feeling better and has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted Monday night with a fever.

Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, said Tuesday morning that the former president was released earlier in the day after receiving treatment for the flu.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Ureña said in a statement. "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Clinton, who is 78, appeared seemingly healthy this summer when he made several appearances on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

However, this isn't the first time the 42nd president has been hospitalized with a health scare.

Clinton was hospitalized with an infection in 2021. He also received two stents in an artery in 2010 and in 2004 underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.