Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with a fever, aide says

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital after developing a fever, his deputy chief of staff said Monday.

Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center, where he was to undergo testing and observation. Aides said the former president was "fine."

President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving. — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 23, 2024

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," the short statement read.

RELATED STORY | Family, supporters celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

Clinton, who is 78, was hospitalized with an infection in 2021. In 2010 he received two stents in an artery and in 2004 he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.