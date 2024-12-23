Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with a fever, aide says

Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center, where he was to undergo testing and observation. Aides said the former president was "fine."
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention.
Paul Sancya / AP
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention.
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention.
Posted

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital after developing a fever, his deputy chief of staff said Monday.

Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center, where he was to undergo testing and observation. Aides said the former president was "fine."

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," the short statement read.

RELATED STORY | Family, supporters celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

Clinton, who is 78, was hospitalized with an infection in 2021. In 2010 he received two stents in an artery and in 2004 he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.