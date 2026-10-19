First on Scripps News: Trump is headed back to Texas to campaign for Ken Paxton

President Donald Trump will be returning to Texas next week to boost Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, Scripps News has learned.

The president is expected to visit Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday afternoon and travel to Waco in the evening for rallies, according to an RNC official.

It comes as Trump is holding rallies across the country to boost base turnout and shore up support for Republican candidates. But the president has paid particular attention to the Lone Star state. Both stops Tuesday will be in parts of the state Trump won with overwhelming support in 2024.

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Paxton is facing a competitive senate race against Democratic nominee James Talarico in the historically red state.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have visited Texas a handful of times this midterm election cycle, while Trump’s MAGA Inc. has focused spending on the race in particular.

Trump believes Paxton can win the race. He maintains his rallies are helping Republican candidates and promised to return to Texas.

“Ken Paxton's gone way up in the poll,” Trump told reporters last week. “ I'm going to Texas again. I went there twice. And since I've been there, you know, these rallies have changed the whole ballgame. The rallies have been very successful and they've changed the whole ballgame. I think Ken Paxton now is leading by a little bit.”

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“We're winning, you know, in Texas, polls just came out this morning where our candidate, Ken Paxton, is leading now in Texas. He's a good man. He's the greatest attorney general in the history of Texas, one of the greatest in the history of our country. Why shouldn't he be the guy? That's the guy you want, but he's the greatest in the history of Texas. Why shouldn't he win? The other guy's a freak,” Trump said last weekend during a rally in Northern Kentucky.

It will mark Trump’s third visit to the state this month, and fifth this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.