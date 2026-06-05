Criticism mounts as Trump says Pulte won’t stay in top intelligence job for long

President Donald Trump said Thursday that acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte will not be nominated for the position on a permanent basis.

Trump appointed Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard announced she was stepping down.

In his FHFA role, Pulte oversees Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks. The director of national intelligence heads the U.S. intelligence community, oversees implementation of the National Intelligence Program, and serves as the principal adviser to the president, National Security Council and Homeland Security Council on national security matters.

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Pulte assumed the national security role despite having no experience in counterintelligence. Trump defended the choice, calling Pulte “very smart.”

“We are looking at — we are interviewing people right now — but it's somebody just to take it over for a little while,” Trump said.

Trump compared Pulte to himself, citing his own lack of national security experience before becoming president.

“I wasn’t greatly experienced in national security, and I think I have done a really great job with it. A lot of people will say that. I have ended eight wars and soon to be a ninth. I hope that works out too, you know,” Trump said.

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Had Pulte been nominated for the position, he likely would have faced steep opposition in the Senate. Some Republicans, as well as Democrats, were critical of the interim appointment.

“I see no evidence of any qualifications for that job,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who lost his primary for re-election.