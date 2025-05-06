Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to meet President Trump amid tariff tensions

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, marking their first face-to-face meeting after what has turned into a tumultuous relationship between the neighboring countries.

According to reports, there will be little fanfare for Carney when he arrives.

Carney has indicated he wants to talk to President Trump about the ongoing tariff war, as well as several other issues, including the lack of respect Trump has shown Canada in his repeated comments about making the country our 51st state.

The U.S. now charges 25% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, vehicles, and nonexempt auto parts. President Trump has also threatened additional tariffs on pharmaceuticals, lumber, and the film industry.

Canada, in response, has implemented some retaliatory tariffs.

"There's lots of reasons to build Canada strong, but the point is, and I will make this point repeatedly, we have more than enough to do here at home. That point about we can give ourselves more than the Americans can take away is absolutely right," Carney said.

Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on March 14, replacing Justin Trudeau. Last month, Carney's Liberal Party emerged victorious in the country's parliamentary elections.