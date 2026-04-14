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Appeals court orders judge to end contempt investigation of Trump administration deportation flights

President Donald Trump's administration has a "clear and indisputable" right to the termination of the contempt proceedings, Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote in the court's majority opinion.
President Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg
Alex Brandon/AP and Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via AP
(left) President Donald Trump speaks during the Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipman football team in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Washington. (right) FILE - U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, stands for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, March 16, 2023.
President Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg
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A federal judge must end his "intrusive" contempt investigation of the Trump administration for failing to comply with an order turn around planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador last year, a divided appeals court panel ruled Tuesday.

Chief Judge James Boasberg abused his discretion in forging ahead with criminal contempt proceedings over the March 2025 deportation flights, according to the majority opinion by a three-judge panel from U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

RELATED STORY | Trump criticizes judges after ruling against administration in Federal Reserve case

President Donald Trump's administration has a "clear and indisputable" right to the termination of the contempt proceedings, Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote in the court's majority opinion.

Rao was nominated by Trump, a Republican. Boasberg, chief judge of the district court in Washington, D.C., was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama.

RELATED STORY | Why the Trump administration is struggling to deport migrants to unfamiliar countries

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