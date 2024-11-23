Taking stock of the Trump transition so far

President-elect Donald Trump's work to fill his cabinet continues, despite encountering high-profile false starts.

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz dropped out of consideration to be the next U.S. attorney general Thursday, after senators raised concerns and the House Ethics Committee's findings into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz were not released to the public.

Just hours later, Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Friday Trump filled another key position, nominating hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as secretary of the treasury.

He is also expected to nominate former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to serve as secretary of agriculture, though he has not yet confirmed the decision.

The nominations continue his trend of elevating loyalists who have worked with him before, voted his way in Congress or raised money for his campaigns.

RELATED STORY | Here's who Trump has asked to join his administration

Positions still outstanding include the director of the FBI, which is a 10-year position or otherwise filled at the pleasure of the president and who reports to the attorney general; the surgeon general, who addresses matters of public health for the government; and the U.S. trade representative, who advises the president and acts as a government spokesperson for national trade interests. All are subject to Senate approval.

Trump has been relatively quiet since winning the election, spending time in Florida to meet with cabinet and administration candidates.

President Biden's White House has said repeatedly that it wants a smooth transition. But the incoming Trump administration has so far not fully engaged with the White House, declining to sign traditional agreements and memoranda of understanding that typically smooth out the transition from one administration to the next.